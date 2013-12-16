‘Avatar’ to Get Three Sequels

First The Lord of the Rings, now Avatar—what did New Zealand ever do to deserve this? There will be three sequels to the 2009 hit Avatar, with the first expected to be released in December 2016. Director James Cameron and Twentieth Century Fox have worked out a $412 million deal with the government of New Zealand, Wellington announced Monday. Live-action filming and visual effects will all be done in New Zealand, and around 90 percent of the live-action crew are expected to be New Zealanders.