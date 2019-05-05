‘Avengers: Endgame’ Breaks $2 Billion in Record Time

Avengers: Endgame dominated the global box office for the second weekend in a row, becoming the fastest film ever to bring in more than $2 billion, The Associated Press reports Sunday. “The sprint to $2 billion is unbelievable. We’re in uncharted territory,” Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, told the AP. The superhero flick replaced Titanic as the second-highest grossing movie of all time, bringing in a total of $2.2 billion since last week’s opening weekend. It’s now poised to challenge the top spot, Avatar, which brought in $2.8 billion since 2009. Other films that opened domestically, including the thriller The Intruder and political comedy Long Shot, performed well, but didn’t stand a chance against the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe finale.