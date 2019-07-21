CHEAT SHEET

    ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Dethrones ‘Avatar’ as Highest-Grossing Film Ever

    Allison Quinn

    Breaking News Reporter

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    In its 13th weekend of release, Avengers: Endgame is on track to dethrone Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time, Disney announced late Saturday. As of Saturday, the film had so far raked in $2.789.2 billion worldwide, slightly behind Avatar’s 2,789.7— but the superhero saga was expected to easily beat that figure once weekend box office grosses are tallied. “A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted 'Avengers: Endgame' to these historic heights,” Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Studios, said. Avatar, James Cameron’s 2009 science fiction extravaganza, held the record for the past decade, after surpassing Titanic.

