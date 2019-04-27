‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Broken Global Box Office Records, Making it The Biggest Opening In Film History

“Avengers: Endgame,” the final installment in the Marvel sage, has shattered worldwide box office records, making it the biggest global opening in film history. The film has made an $644 million at the worldwide box office on Saturday, halfway through its opening weekend. “Endgame,” which has the Avengers return to take on the evil Thanos, has grossed an estimated $487 million internationally, breaks the record previously held by 2017's “The Fate of the Furious.” In North America, the Marvel and Disney movie also had the biggest opening day ever with an estimated $156.7 million on Friday. The record was previously held by 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”