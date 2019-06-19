‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Be Rereleased With Deleted Scenes in a Bid to Top ‘Avatar’ Sales

Avengers: Endgame will be rereleased with extra scenes that weren’t included in its initial release, according to Marvel head Kevin Feige. The rerelease is said to be an attempt by Disney to secure the record for highest-grossing film of all time, a title now held by James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar. Endgame grossed a total of $2.74 billion globally, just shy of Avatar’s $2.78 billion. “Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige told Screen Rant. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.” The superhero swan song will hit theaters, again, on June 28.