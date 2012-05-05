CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    WOWZER

    ‘Avengers’ Has Second-Best Open

    PRNewsFoto / Marvel Music / Hollywood Records

    The superhero flick The Avengers enjoyed the second-largest opening day ever on Friday, pulling in $80.5 million, That trails only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which made $91.1 million on its first day. If all goes well, however, Disney’s comic-book adaptation may have another way to demonstrate that the film is the antithesis of John Carter: by beating the $169.2 million opening-weekend record set by the Potter movie. The Avengers features Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson among its cast of do-gooders who team up to fight a villain intent on enslaving humanity.

    Read it at Entertainment Weekly