‘Avengers’ Hits $1B Mark

The Avengers just keeps smashing records. The superhero flick earned $103.2 million this weekend, setting the record for the biggest second-weekend haul. That’s not the only good news: Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Hawkeye, and Captain America hit the $1 billion mark in the global box office. Unfortunately for Tim Burton, the Johnny Depp movie Dark Shadows only grossed $29 million in its first weekend. On RottenTomatoes.com, The Avengers has a rating of 93 percent, while Dark Shadows only has 41 percent.