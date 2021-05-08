CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Shoppers at Luxury Florida Mall Sent Scrambling After Apparent Shooting
CHAOS
Read it at NBC Miami
Police responded to reports of a possible shooting at a luxury mall in Aventura, Florida, on Saturday afternoon that sent shoppers stampeding and taking refuge in stores and closets. “Literally locked in a store at Aventura mall because there is an active shooter,” one Twitter user wrote. An accompanying video showed several dozen people wearing masks, sitting around a high-end shoe store. Another video from the scene, shot from a parking garage, shows people running out of the mall. Witnesses reported hearing up to six gunshots but Aventura Police have not confirmed any details. The Aventura Fire Department said that at least three people had been taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.