Hollywood Executive Pocketed $1.7 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds: Prosecutors

A recently ousted Hollywood executive has been arrested and charged with fraud for using the $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief loans he received on personal expenses, including credit-card debt and car payments, prosecutors alleged Friday.

William Sadleir, the 66-year-old former chairman and chief executive officer of Aviron Pictures, has been charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution, and making false statements to the Smalls Business Association, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.

Prosecutors allege Sadleir filed for more than $1.7 million in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the guise of paying his employees. Instead, the Hollywood executive spent the money to pay off his personal debts.

“This film producer allegedly made a series of misrepresentations to a bank and the Small Business Administration to illegally secure taxpayer money that he then used to fund his nearly empty personal bank account,” United States Attorney Nick Hanna said in a press release announcing the charges. “The Paycheck Protection Program was implemented to help small businesses stay afloat during the financial crisis, and we will act swiftly against those who abuse the program for their own personal gain.”

Sadleir’s arrest comes in accordance with a separate criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors in New York, who allege the executive was also engaged in multiple fraudulent schemes relating to investments at Aviron Pictures and its affiliated entities.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission also announced a civil lawsuit related to the New York criminal case.