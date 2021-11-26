Take 40% Off Away's Luxe Luggage & Travel Gear For Black Friday

With travel restrictions lifting, feelings of wanderlust are likely to surface. But, if you or a loved one are ready to hit the road or hop on a plane or train, you’ll need some luggage sturdy enough to keep up with your flyer miles. That’s where the Away Black Friday Sale comes in.

Away creates thoughtful travel essentials to ensure your journey is stress-free, and that you have a designated space for every little thing you’ll need on the way there and back. The team is made up of passionate travelers stationed all over the world, and the pieces they create are direct-to-consumer, made from the same quality materials as premium luggage.

From full-sized suitcases to carry-ons, backpacks, shoulder bags, accessories, and apparel, the brand supplies avid and casual travelers alike with everything they need to stay organized on the go—and at up to 40% percent off thanks to Away's Black Friday sales.

From now through Cyber Monday, November 29th, Away's best-selling luggage and travel products will be marked down anywhere from 15-40% off. This way, you can spend what you save on excursions instead.

