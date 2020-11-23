Away Is Offering Discounted Bundles for Black Friday

You might not be traveling yet, but it’s always good to be prepared and have the right gear, just in case. Away is having a Black Friday sale of sorts, where they’ve created expertly-curated bundles, each discounted and filled with Away favorites. The Journey Set has luggage—including their everywhere bag and their carry-on, as well as packing cubes. The Weekend Set is more styled for weekend trips and includes their weekender and backpack. The Extras Set is for a person who already has a suitcase but needs to accessorize, and includes a toiletry bag, a shoe cube and some packing cubes, too. Finally, the last is for those extras you might cram in if you have space, but might leave behind if you don’t—that extra pair of shoes. Whatever you’re looking for, one of these bundles offers it, and likely more.

The Journey Set Down From $455 Buy at Away $ 330

The Weekend Set Down From $360 Buy at Away $ 235

The Extras Set Down From $155 Buy at Away $ 115

The Extras Extras Set Down From $185 Buy at Away $ 145

