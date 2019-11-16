UP, UP, AND AWAY
The Away Mini Suitcase Is the Perfect Companion for Anyone That Needs Some Protection for Their Valuables
Why is it that tiny versions of normally big things are always so damn cute? Take the Away Mini, back in stock for the holiday season. It doesn’t have a handle, wheels, or a removable battery, but it does have the classic polycarbonate shell of a big Away suitcase, just in a smaller package. The Mini is designed to help organize and protect your small belongings, like toiletries, headphones, jewelry, whathaveyou. It comes in 16 (!) different colors and is honestly the perfect companion to any suitcase, Away or otherwise. The interior mesh pocket and elastic strap can help secure things like razors, pens, serums, and more. It even has an exterior D ring so you can attach your keys so they don’t end up in the bowels of your larger bag. At under 7” tall, this is a great alternative to the soft sides of a packing cube, in case you need some extra bump-proof protection.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.