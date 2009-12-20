Axelrod Clarifies Insane Comment Towards Dean
Health-care reform hit another snag last week, this time with opposition from the left in Howard Dean, which White House adviser David Axelrod called " insane." Guess that's not a word you're supposed to use toward a former governor: here's Axelrod back-pedaling Sunday, saying that it was a poor choice of words. ABC
