Axelrod to Jumpstart Obama Reelection

Despite the GOP’s walloping of the Democrats during the recent midterm elections, President Barack Obama’s top adviser, David Axelrod, confirmed Sunday that he will leave the White House in early 2011 to start planning Obama’s 2012 presidential reelection campaign. “Sometime in the spring, late winter, early spring, I'll be going back—coming back here—to Chicago and beginning to work on that project,” Axelrod told Fox News Sunday today. Axelrod ran Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He was also asked whether or not Obama will be more of a centrist in order to deal with the Republican-run U.S. House of Representatives. “I don't think the question is moving left, right or center,” Axelrod told Fox’s Chris Wallace. “The question is whether we can work together to move this economy forward, Chris, and that's what the president wants to do.”
