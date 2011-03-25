AZ Told FDA Death-Penalty Drug Was for Animals

CHEAT SHEET
The Arizona Department of Corrections told U.S. Customs and the FDA that it was importing the drugs thiopental and pancuronium bromide for use on animals—and is now planning to use the drug to execute prisoners instead. The Arizona Republic has obtained documents showing that Arizona imported the drug for “Animal (Food Processing).” It’s the latest wrinkle in the story as states scramble to find execution drugs: Earlier this month, the DEA seized Georgia’s supply of thiopental after concluding that the state had skirted federal laws in importing it. Arizona has two executions scheduled for the next two weeks in which it is supposed to use the drugs.