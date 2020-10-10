CHEAT SHEET
Azerbaijan and Armenia Agree to Ceasefire to Collect the Dead
Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a “temporary truce” after two weeks of fighting, The New York Times reports. They will ceasefire in order to collect dead bodies and exchange prisoners of war. The two sides have been in a bitter fight over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The United says that 58 civilians have been killed in the war, which residents called “brutal” and “full-scale.” According to Armenia, 376 soldiers have died. The number of fallen Azerbaijanis is unknown. Russia has a defense agreement with Armenia and brokered the agreement, though President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces could intervene.