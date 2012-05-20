Babe Ruth Jersey Auctioned for $4.4M

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Daily News
In the auction world they call this, well... a home run! A jersey worn by Babe Ruth sold for a record-setting $4.4 million Sunday, surpassing the previous record in sports memorabilia. That belonged to the original document containing the rules of basketball, which was auctioned in 2010 for $4.3 million. “This proves again that Babe Ruth is ‘king’ in the sports memorabilia world,” auction expert David Kohler said. The gray jersey with “NEW YORK” emblazoned across the chest in blue also has Ruth’s initials on the inside collar, “Ruth, G.H.”