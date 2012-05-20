CHEAT SHEET
    Babe Ruth Jersey Auctioned for $4.4M

    Sultan of Swat

    SCP Auctions Press Release

    In the auction world they call this, well... a home run! A jersey worn by Babe Ruth sold for a record-setting $4.4 million Sunday, surpassing the previous record in sports memorabilia. That belonged to the original document containing the rules of basketball, which was auctioned in 2010 for $4.3 million. “This proves again that Babe Ruth is ‘king’ in the sports memorabilia world,” auction expert David Kohler said. The gray jersey with “NEW YORK” emblazoned across the chest in blue also has Ruth’s initials on the inside collar, “Ruth, G.H.”

