Baby Ape Drowns at Kansas City Zoo
Read it at The Kansas City Star
An 18-month-old ape died Friday after being found in distress in a pool at the Kansas City Zoo. “Understandably, our staff are extraordinarily saddened by this tragic loss, particularly those who care for the gibbons daily,” the zoo said in a statement announcing the apparent drowning of Leilani. The Kansas City Star reports that zoo officials don’t know how the young white-cheeked gibbon ended up in the water; an otter family that shares the space was resting nearby. The zoo says that Leilani’s parents—Smithers, 25, and Kit, 16—had taken good care of their first-born before the incident.