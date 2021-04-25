CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Baby Daughter of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Star Ashley Cain Dies of Leukemia
PRECIOUS
Read it at People
Ashley Cain, the star of MTV reality show The Challenge, is mourning his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond, who lost her six-month battle with leukemia. “Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢” he wrote on Instagram. Cain,30, revealed in October that his newborn had a very aggressive form of cancer. In social-media posts in recent days, he said doctors had warned him and wife Safiyya Vorajee that the end was near. “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart,” Vorajee wrote.