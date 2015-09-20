Baby Doe Father Told of Death on Visit

CHEAT SHEET
Joseph Amoroso, the father of Bella Bond, the toddler who had been referred to as Baby Doe until recent identification, learned of her death on a visit to meet her for the first time. “Our daughter is dead,” Amoroso claimed the girl's mother Rachelle Bond confessed to him. “The guy that’s been living in my house murdered our daughter.” They had a discussion about alerting the police or FBI but neither did so. Amoroso claims that Bond sent a text telling someone Bella was dead and that person notified the police. Amoroso says he and Bond were homeless when they met and Bella was conceived in an Occupy Boston tent. He moved to Florida after learning of Bond's long history of drugs and prostitution.