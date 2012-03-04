Baby Found After Tornado Dies

A 15-month-old Indiana girl who died Sunday after being blown away by a tornado that killed her family was buried Monday with her parents and two siblings. Angel Babcock was found in an Indiana field on Friday, after sustaining significant head wounds from being lifted up in the storm that killed her parents, her 2-year-old brother, and her 2-month-old sister. Earlier Sunday the toddler’s relatives had made the decision to remove her from life support after doctors told them that her brain was no longer functioning. Angel’s grandfather called it “the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make,” and her grandmother said she held Angel in her arms and sang “Itsy Bitsy Spider” as the toddler breathed her last breath. The baby’s passing brings the death toll from the storm to 13.
