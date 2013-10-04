Baby Gene-Predicting Patent Approved

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Scientist
Bioethicists are up in arms about a genetic testing company recently awarded a patent for its Famly Traits Inheritance Calculator, which could technically allow prospective parents to choose their child’s genes. The company, 23andMe, specified in its patent application that its “inheritance calculator” could predict traits like eye color and lactose tolerance. Parents could then use appealing gametes via in vitro fertilization that would produce the baby of their choice. One bioethicist said there’s nothing wrong with screening for diseases, but choosing other characteristics based on DNA borders on eugenics.