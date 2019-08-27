CHEAT SHEET
Baby Girl Born to Brain-Dead Mother in Czech Hospital
A Czech clinic announced that a baby girl was born earlier this month to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for three months in order to allow the baby to be born. The 4.6-pound girl was born at 34 weeks by cesarean section in the University Hospital of Brno, the second-largest Czech city according to AP News. The 27-year-old mother suffered a brain hemorrhage in early June and was only a few weeks into her pregnancy. Reports say that the baby is now with her father but did not comment on the infant’s health.