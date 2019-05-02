Baby Shot in Houston During Apparent Road Rage Incident

An 18-month old was shot while sitting in the back seat of his father’s car Wednesday during a possible road rage incident, the Houston Chronicle reports. The boy’s father, who was operating the vehicle, reportedly accidentally cut off another driver on Southwest Freeway. That driver then allegedly fired two shots into the father’s Toyota Camry, striking the boy in the upper-left part of his back, police said. The boy was listed in stable condition. Police said homicide investigators are working on the case due to the boy’s young age. The suspected shooter, who fled the scene, was driving what was believed to be a blue Honda Accord or Toyota Camry.