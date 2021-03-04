‘Bachelor’ Host Says He ‘Made a Mistake’ But Will Return to Show
‘I AM AN IMPERFECT MAN’
During a pre-taped appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison apologized again for defending a contestant’s racist actions. “I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that,” Harrison told host Michael Strahan. Harrison was put on a temporary hiatus after a trainwreck interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay where he attacked the “woke police” for calling out a contestant who threw an Antebellum-themed party. Lindsay deactivated her Instagram profile after being harassed online.
Harrison said he plans to be back on the show, and in the meantime he’s learning from faith leaders and a “race educator and strategist.” Strahan seemed unconvinced, saying afterwards, “His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this, and obviously he’s a man who wants to clearly stay on the show, but only time will tell if there’s any meaning behind his words.”