Bachelor Party Saved As Ship Goes Down

What does this mean for the wedding? A bachelor party on the San Francisco Bay Friday night was forced to cut short their celebration when The Neptune hit a rock and began sinking. A Coast Guard and several other smaller vessels quickly came to the rescue, taking all 18 passengers and four crewmembers to safety. Future groom Matthew Rice, whose wedding is Sunday, said he was the only person really concerned because he “doesn’t like boats.” Well done, friends of the groom.