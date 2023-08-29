‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Dead Amid Struggle With Depression

Josh Seiter, a contestant on the 2015 season of The Bachelorette, has died—just a few days after posting a photo of himself with the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.” He was 36 years old. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world,” his family wrote in an Instagram post. “His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.” Seiter had gotten engaged to his boyfriend David in June though details are unclear of the circumstances. Ru Paul’s Drag Star Monica Beverly Hillz, who was rumored to be dating Seiter in August, posted to Instagram after news of his death. “RIP my honey,” she captioned a post alongside pictures of the pair together.
