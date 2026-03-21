‘Bachelorette’ Men Eye Lawsuit After Scrapped Season
Bachelor Nation is reeling after a last-minute shakeup that’s now escalating into legal drama. ABC abruptly scrapped its upcoming season of The Bachelorette on Thursday—just days before its scheduled Sunday premiere—after controversy erupted around leading lady Taylor Frankie Paul. Now, according to TMZ, at least five contestants are considering legal action against ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery. Sources told the outlet the men believe they were placed in an unsafe environment due to Paul’s well-documented history of domestic violence, which had already played out publicly during the first season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The network pulled the plug after a video resurfaced showing a domestic dispute between Paul and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, prompting a swift reversal after weeks of promotion. The fallout could have ripple effects across the franchise. Traditionally, the next Bachelor is selected from contestants on the most recent Bachelorette season—leaving producers without a clear pipeline for the next lead.