‘Bachelorette’ Spoiled After Lead Spotted on Date

Spoilers of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette have spread on social media after fans spotted the show’s lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, on a date in New York City. In a TikTok posted by a fan, Paul, 33, was seen shopping at the Union Square market with one of the show’s contestants. The contestant has not yet been identified, but fans speculate he could be contestant Shane Parton, whom Taylor was seen kissing on the Jumbotron at a Las Vegas Raiders game last month. The video captured the influencer and her suitor picking flowers as the show’s camera crew recorded. Paul was previously married to Tate Paul and had kids, Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5. She later had Ever, 1, with ex Dakota Mortensen. Paul, 31, is known for her role in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a reality show covering the lives of Mormon mom influencers. Season 22 of The Bachelorette is set to air in March.