‘Bachelorette’ Star in Mental Health Facility After ‘Hack’ Leads to Death Hoax
‘UNENDING HARASSMENT’
Josh Seiter, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, said Monday that he would be checking himself into a mental health facility after receiving “unending harassment” in the wake of an alleged Instagram hack. “I wish I was stronger but I can’t take any more and am logging off of social media for good,” Seiter wrote on Instagram, “and am checking myself into a wellness facility now to try to get some kind of a handle on my mental health.” The move comes just under a month after Seiter clarified he was “alive and well” a day after a statement announcing his death had been posted to his verified Instagram page. Seiter, 36, claimed he’d been the victim of a hack. In his Monday statement, he continued, “I am losing my phone in the next hour. I love you all. To the people sending me death threats, you win.”