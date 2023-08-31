‘Bachelorette’ Star Josh Seiter Insists He Didn’t Fake His Own Death
BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Onetime Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter is defending himself amid claims he faked his own death—just days after his Instagram account posted a notice purporting to be from his family declaring him deceased, only to be removed hours later by the star claiming he was hacked. “I didn’t fake my death, and I never would,” Seiter told Page Six Wednesday, reiterating that he’s “a victim of a hack.” The fake post appeared on Monday, claiming the 36-year-old died suddenly. Hours later, the post was deleted and video message from Seiter appeared claiming he is “alive and well” and that somebody had been “playing a cruel joke and mocking” his mental health journey. The news irked some, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monica Beverly Hillz who posted a searing response claiming her ex was responsible. The pair were spotted early August but had already split before the fake post. Seiter however told Page Six that the transgender drag star is “not [his] ex” and that she is simply “trying to milk her tenuous connection to [him] for all it’s worth. She’s clearly desperate for attention … and it’s laughable.” In an Instagram story Wednesday, Seiter added “the last two days have been mentally taxing,” before thanking fans for their support.” “I’m doing as well as can be expected given the situation,” he said.