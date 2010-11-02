Bachmann Eyed for Leadership Role

CHEAT SHEET
Who needs Christine O’Donnell when you can have more Michele Bachmann? Fox News reports that there’s a “draft Bachmann” movement afoot among the House’s conservative members and candidates who may win tomorrow. Fox says that her supporters are aiming to seat her as the House Republican conference chairperson, which will be the fourth-ranking GOP position if they take over the House. (Otherwise, it will be the third.) The current Republican conference chairman, Mike Pence, is stepping down.