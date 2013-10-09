Bachmann: I've Never 'Done Twerking'

CHEAT SHEET
In case there was any confusion, Michele Bachmann clarified Tuesday that she’s never, in her life, “done twerking” and does not “intend to take it up.” Twerk queen Miley Cyrus did an impression of Bachmann doing the suggestive dance with House Speaker John Boehner during a skit on Saturday Night Live last week. Afterward, the congresswoman said that her office received calls from people who thought it was actually her in the parody. “I will tell you, as a 57-year-old woman, it’s been a long time since I’ve been confused for a 20-year-old,” she said on a call with a conservative talk show.