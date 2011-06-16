Bachmann Signs Book Deal

CHEAT SHEET
It’s a rite of passage for serious presidential candidates, and some less serious ones, too: the political memoir. The latest pol to sign on is Rep. Michele Bachmann, the Minnesota Republican popular with Tea Party types. The book will be written with Wall Street Journal columnist John Fund and will be published by Sentinel, a conservative imprint of Penguin, and will be largely autobiographical, recounting the genesis of her own political views.