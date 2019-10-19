CHEAT SHEET
COMFY COZY
Backcountry Is Taking Up to 55% Off All Things Cozy
This morning, I finally turned on the heat. That small change has made it official to me (and most of the country) that it is, indeed, Cozy Season. Backcountry is helping you get into the spirit with the Keep Cozy Sale, giving you up to 55% off all the things you need to keep toasty and warm. Take The North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III, for example. On sale for $240, this waterproof jacket pairs down insulation with a faux-fur hood for ultimate protection. Plus, it has a media-compatible pocket so you can stay connected even in the cold. If you need options for under your clothes, the Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Crew Sock is your best bet. Down to $18, this lightly-cushioned sock is made from a merino wool blend to stay breathable and warm. The brand’s Reliawool technology also helps protect from heel and toe wear to keep your socks feeling brand new, no matter how often you wear them. This entire sale was made for people who love being warm and staying warm, so if that’s your schtick, you’re in luck. | Shop at Backcountry >
