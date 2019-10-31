CHEAT SHEET
BACKCOUNTRY BARGAIN
Sign Up for Backcountry's Email, Grab 20% Off Any Full-Price Product
Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style and comfort. Backcountry is offering an exciting deal right now for anyone who signs up to their credits loyalty program. Save 20% on any single Backcountry product that’s full-price. With the credits program, you sign up for an email subscription to see more deals and suggestions. When you make more purchases, you earn store credit you can use for more items. It means there’s not much to do besides agree to receive more emails.
I’m really into this Outdoor Research Ferrosi shirt jacket, for example. It’s a product you can wear inside (because it looks like a shirt) but will also keep you warm when you hike up a trail or maybe walk over to your mailbox. By signing up for credits, the site reduces the price by around $20 for a final cost of $80. Suddenly, it feels a bit less chilly outside. I also found these Danner Mountain Light boots for my wife that normally cost $360 in her size but drop to an appealing $288 after the discount. Thank you, Santa Claus. The 20% off deal works for any full-price item; you just have to sign up for the email subscription and enter the code TAKE20WINTER at checkout. It’s as easy as making a campfire. | Shop at Backcountry >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.