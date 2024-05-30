Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Back Together After Months-Long ‘Break’: Report
UN VERANO... CONTIGO?
The reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are dating yet again, reconnecting after a months-long “break,” sources close to the couple told People. The report comes on the heels of weeks of speculation, driven by their appearance together at a Met Gala afterparty on May 6 and a viral clip of Benito staring her direction as he serenaded her during a show in Orlando on May 17. The couple split in December after less than a year together, but reconciled after they realized how much they missed each other, People reported. “It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out,” a source told the magazine. “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.” The Puerto Rican musician, 30, is wrapping up the home stretch of his 2024 Most Wanted Tour, which began in February and will wrap up in San Juan next weekend. That should give Bad Bunny and Jenner, 28, plenty of time to spend the summer together so he doesn’t spend the season alone like his hit album, Un Verano Sin Ti, alluded to in 2022.