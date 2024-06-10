Bad News for Bob Menendez After Prosecution’s Star Witness Hits the Stand
GODFATHER-ESQUE
New witness testimony in Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-NJ) corruption trial from the prosecution’s star witness, Jose Uribe, revealed that Menendez allegedly promised to impede an insurance fraud investigation into an associate of the New Jersey businessman in exchange for a Mercedes. Uribe said Menendez showed “complete knowledge” of the case he was accused of trying to disrupt, according to Politico. Uribe described a 2019 meeting with the Senator and his girlfriend (now wife), Nadine, at an Italian restaurant in New Jersey in which they discussed the exchange. When Uribe asked him to look to an investigation of his own company, he said Menendez promised Uribe that he “would look into” it. In March of that year, Uribe had met Nadine and reportedly had an exchange where Uribe told Nadine “if your problem is a car, my problem is saving my family.” A few days later Uribe allegedly gave Nadine $15,000 cash for a down payment on a $60,000 convertible Mercedes. He would then pay off the entire car in exchange for protection in his fraud investigation, according to Politico.