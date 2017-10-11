BAFTA Suspends Harvey Weinstein’s Membership After Sexual Assault Allegations

Read it at CNN
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts suspended the membership of film producer Harvey Weinstein after several women publicly accused him of sexual harassment and assault over the last week. “Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry,” the organization said in a Wednesday statement. BAFTA is the British equivalent of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States.