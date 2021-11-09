Bailey Boswell Escapes Death in Torture Murder of Sydney Loofe

Read it at Omaha World-Herald
A divided panel of judges sentenced Bailey Boswell to life in prison—instead of death by execution—for the 2017 torture murder and dismemberment of Nebraska store clerk Sydney Loofe. Boswell’s boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was previously sentenced to death, but one of the three judges who held Boswell’s fate in their hands decided prosecutors did not prove the slaying was marked by “exceptional depravity.” Trail and Boswell used Tinder to lure Loofe to a date; her body parts were discovered three weeks later, scattered about the area.