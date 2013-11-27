Baldwin: Why Me And Not Bashir?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Gothamist
Alec Baldwin wants to know why he was fired from his MSNBC show for the reported anti-gay slurs he made to a photographer, while host Martin Bashir was kept on the air after calling Sarah Palin "a world class idiot" and implying she eat human feces. "Martin Bashir's on the air, and he made his comment on the air!" he told New York blog Gothamist. Baldwin also disputed the comment he made, asserting he did not use a derogatory word, and called critics like a senior GLAAD director "the fundamentalist wing of gay advocacy."