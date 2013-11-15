Baldwin’s MSNBC Show Suspended

Ah, so there are consequences for screaming homophobic slurs at reporters. Alec Baldwin got his MSNBC show Up Late suspended for two weeks in the wake of comments he made to a Fox News reporter who asked about a court case Baldwin is involved with. Baldwin apologized for his choice of words in a statement posted on MSNBC’s website. “I did not intend to hurt or offend anyone with my choice of words, but clearly I have – and for that I am deeply sorry,” Baldwin wrote. “Words are important. I understand that, and will choose mine with great care going forward. What I said and did this week, as I was trying to protect my family, was offensive and unacceptable.” Earlier on Friday, Baldwin knocked a photographer’s camera out of his hands and brought out his homosexual hairdresser to tell reporters that Baldwin is not homophobic.
