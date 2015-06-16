Baltimore Mayor Denies Liquor Stores Aid

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawings-Blake reaffirmed her policy on Monday that 23 liquor stores of the nearly 400 businesses damaged in riots are ineligible for city loans because they fail to meet a zoning ban on alcohol sales in residential areas. The Baltimore Sun reported 23 of the 40 liquor stores damaged by last month's rioting are considered nonconforming and would be asked to stop selling alcohol or relocate in order to gain city assistance. Rawlings-Blake pointed to certain liquor stores enhancing crime and poor health in impoverished parts of the city. "We have to look for ways to support our communities. And to say, 'Listen, this is not about taking away a business, this is about taking back our communities," she said.