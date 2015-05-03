Baltimore Mayor Lifts Curfew

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake issued a statement Sunday morning lifting the curfew in place across the city for almost a week. "Effective immediately, I have rescinded my order instituting a city-wide curfew," she said. "My goal has always been to not have the curfew in place a single day longer than was necessary." The curfew had required all of the city’s residents to remain indoors between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the aftermath of riots in West Baltimore which came in response to the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.