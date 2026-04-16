Married Golfer Reveals Thirsty Remark From Band-Aid-Covered Trump, 79

President Donald Trump offered some romantic advice to a much younger, and married, golfer on his Florida course after the camera had stopped rolling on a now-viral social media clip.

Nina Coates, a content creator and brand owner based in Miami, told the Daily Beast what happened after her exchange with the president was captured on video.

Trump, 79, whose right hand was covered in Band Aids, jumped out of a golf buggy at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday to speak to Coates, who is originally from Taiwan.

“She’s in great shape!” he said, driving with one hand as he pointed at the excited woman. “She’s in great shape, look at her.”

He then left his grandson, Donald Trump III, Donald Trump Jr.’s 17-year-old son, in the cart as he exited to get a photo with Coates. Fixing his belt, he then declared, “Come on over here.”

Still fixated, he added, “Is she in good shape or what?”

Coates said she found the encounter “exciting and fun” and revealed that the president made a joke about her husband, Mark, after the camera stopped rolling. “Is that your husband?” Trump can be seen asking her in a widely shared video, pointing to the camera before the clip ended.

Nina said Trump, who turns 80 in June, then quipped: “You can do better than that!”

Trump was clearly excited to meet the much younger woman. Supplied

Nina, who runs a jewelry brand called Yumiyu, said she found it “hilarious.” Trump, who has repeatedly declared his dislike for “young handsome men,” then jumped in a photo with Nina, and then one with Mark, too.

The photos reveal that Trump was patched up with Band-Aids, as the White House continues to fend off speculation about his health. After getting dogged by unfounded rumors that he was hospitalized last weekend, Nina’s photos revealed that the president had put Band-Aids on his index finger and thumb, though they may have simply been used to protect his fingers from blisters while golfing.

As well as the usual dose of crusty foundation, Trump was pictured with a wide grin and his signature thumbs up.

Despite hating handsome men, Trump posed for a photo with Nina's husband, Mark. Supplied

Nina Coates left Taiwan for the U.S. in 2016. Yumiyu Jewelry

The president was also spotted wearing Band-Aids earlier this month when influencer Meaghan Marie shared a similar photo after meeting him at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Easter Sunday.

Trump was patched up with Band-Aids for a week in December, too. After photos circulated with the president wearing two on the back of his right hand, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated the explanation previously given about bruises to his hands, saying that it was down to “constantly shaking hands.”

Trump wore bandages on the back of his hand during a December meeting of his cabinet in which he struggled to keep his eyes open. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president also sported four Band-Aids during a four-day golfing trip to Scotland last July. “My health is perfect,” he told The Wall Street Journal in January.

But while the president maintains he is in excellent health, it is apparent that he has a growing list of issues. Trump, the oldest person elected to the Oval Office, regularly sports swollen ankles, staggering walks, bruised hands, and suffers mental gaffes.

He also has a propensity to fall asleep in public. He appeared to nod off as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials spoke at a press conference earlier this month. This follows other high-profile naps, like one during a drug prices press conference at the White House in November.

Nina Coates and her husband. NinaCoates/Instagram

And with the president playing so much golf, it would not be unusual for his hands to need a patch-up job. A HuffPost analysis released on March 28 found that Trump’s golf excursions have cost the taxpayer at least $101.2 million in travel and security expenses since his return to office in January last year.

However, Trump was fit enough for a round and seemed decidedly energetic when he met Coates. All of Trump’s wives have been younger than him. He married his current wife, First Lady Melania Trump, in 2005. She is 55, 24 years younger than her husband. Before Melania, there was Marla Maples, who is 62.

His first wife, Ivana Trump, died at 73 in July 2022 after a fall. Originally from the Czech Republic, she is buried at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She was laid to rest in a private, modest grave near the first hole.

Trump has previously toyed with the idea of converting part of his Bedminster course into a mausoleum for himself and his family. “It’s never something you like to think about, but it makes sense,” Trump told Page Six in 2007. “This is such beautiful land, and Bedminster is one of the richest places in the country.”