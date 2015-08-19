Bangkok Bomber Part of a ‘Network’

CHEAT SHEET
Thailand’s prime minister urged the main suspect in Monday’s Bangkok shrine bombing to surrender to police because he might “get killed to stop him from talking.” Authorities released a sketch of a suspect—a man of unknown nationality with shaggy dark hair and wearing a yellow T-shirt—who is believed to be “part of a network” that carried out the attack, Police Chief Somyot Poompanmoung told the AP. A second bomb, with a similar explosive makeup, rocked the city Tuesday at a ferry pier, but no one was injured. The Erawan Shrine reopened to the public Wednesday as police continued to search for a suspect caught on surveillance video leaving an explosive backpack loaded with ball bearings behind 20 minutes before the blast, which left 20 people dead and 120 injured.