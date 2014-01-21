Bangkok Put in State of Emergency

CHEAT SHEET
They're not fooling around this time. The Thai government declared Bangkok in a 60-day state of emergency Tuesday in an effort to quell the anti-government protests paralyzing parts of the capital. Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra says police the army will not be called to use force and hopes to avoid the deadly violence that killed dozens during similar demonstrations in 2010. Shinawatra is under pressure to step down after two months of rallies accusing her of being a puppet for her brother, the country's former premier.