Bangladesh Ferry Crash Kills 30

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
A ferry carrying between 200 and 300 people collided with a cargo boat on a river in southern Bangladesh, killing at least 30 people. The boat sank with many passengers still on board. Only 35 were rescued. “The death toll is likely to rise, as more bodies are feared trapped inside,” said a police official. “We will get a better picture of the casualties once the sunken ferry is pulled out of the water.” Overcrowding, faulty boats, and lax rules often result in ferry accidents in Bangladesh.