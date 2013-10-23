Banksy Cancels Work for the Day

CHEAT SHEET
New York City is a little less artistic or a little less vandalized on Wednesday—depending on who you ask. This morning, Banksy announced on his website he was canceling his project for the day "due to police activity." The British street artist has spent October in New York City producing one piece of work daily across the burroughs. Last week, Mayor Michael Bloomberg pledged to track down Banksy and hold him accountable for the defacements, and it appears as if the NYPD is playing along.