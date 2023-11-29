Banksy’s Giant Brexit Mural Worth $1.2M Totaled as Building Torn Down
ART ATTACK
A mural painted by the artist Banksy was largely destroyed after the crumbling building on which it was painted was flattened as part of a local regeneration scheme, with officials promising to try and salvage what remains. The artwork, which depicts a worker on a ladder chipping away at the flag of the European Union, was created in the town of Dover in 2017. Valued at more than $1.2 million, the work—which was also mysteriously whitewashed in 2019—was demolished by Dover City Council as part of a $31.7 million regeneration project that aims to establish a cultural, educational, and business center on the site. In a statement to CNN, a council spokesperson said, “Prior to authorizing the demolition, and having taken professional conservation advice, DDC determined that the Banksy could not be viably conserved without considerable costs to local taxpayers, even if it were technically possible.” The spokesperson said that its demolition contractor is “attempting to see if the Banksy artwork can be conserved in any way,” but that there was “no certainty” about the matter.